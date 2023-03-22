Jets have 'very real' interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets’ wide receiver room could have a new face this upcoming season and it may be one familiar with the New York area.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reports that the Jets’ interest in Odell Beckham Jr. is described as "very real."

Aaron Rodgers and OBJ have a close relationship, and when the Jets contingent visited the future Hall of Fame quarterback in California earlier this month, the receiver's name was brought up. Rodgers spoke glowingly of OBJ and other players like Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis -- both of whom the Jets signed -- and Randall Cobb.

It should be noted that a Jets-OBJ deal is not imminent, but Rodgers has a desire to play with him and both have discussed playing together in New York. There’s also mutual interest between the team and receiver, and It’s up to both sides to find a price that works.

This news comes on the same day the Jets reshaped their wide receiver group. The Jets signed former Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman and traded Elijah Moore to the Browns, along with a third-round pick, for Cleveland's second-round pick in this year's draft, the No. 42 overall pick.

OBJ last played for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams in 2021. In 14 games, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns. It was his performance in the Super Bowl, where he caught two touchdown passes, that helped the Rams win the championship.

It was also where the now 30-year-old tore his ACL and missed all of last season. While he was courted by teams like the Bills and Giants for a playoff run in 2022, he remained unsigned.

If the Jets were to sign OBJ, he would join Hardman, Lazard and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson to bolster their air attack.