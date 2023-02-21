Jets very interested in Derek Carr but will speak to Packers if Green Bay is willing

The Jets are very interested in former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. But they still will do their due diligence on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if the opportunity arises, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Russini reports the Jets have had “nothing but positive reviews” on Carr, who visited the team over the weekend. They are still going to wait on Rodgers to see what his decision is regarding playing in 2023 and they are ready to talk to the Packers if they are willing to discuss a Rodgers trade.

The Jets reportedly believe Carr is the type of quarterback that can win them a championship but they seem to at least want to try and kick the tires on a potential deal for Rodgers while Carr can sign at any time but may be taking his time.

Rodgers is still going through his darkness retreat and taking time to contemplate his future. From there, he will make a decision on whether he wants to play next season and if he wants to remain in Green Bay. The Jets are ready whenever that happens.

