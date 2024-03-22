Jets very active on Thursday Pro-Day circuit with stops at Notre Dame and others

The college Pro-Day circuit is in full swing and the New York Jets were active on Thursday, with representatives at several different locations, according to Tony Pauline.

Most notably, the Jets were on hand at Notre Dame’s Pro-Day, with what I’m guessing is most of their attention on offensive tackle Joe Alt. According to Pauline, Alt was “sensational” going through drills. Teams were impressed with his movement ability, with Pauline using the words flexible, smooth, and bendy to describe his performance.

In what is an incredibly deep offensive tackle class, Alt is widely considered to be the best of the bunch. In order for Alt to be available at pick 10, it may take some combination of four quarterbacks and three receivers being taken beforehand, and perhaps even one team being higher on Taliese Fuaga. In mock drafts, Alt is a popular pick for the Chargers at five and the Titans at seven.

Alt has excellent size and has tested very well. Over the past two seasons, he has surrendered only sack and 13 combined pressures, while being one of PFF’s highest graded pass-blockers and run-blockers at the position.

Although the Jets added Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses this offseason at tackle, Alt is someone who could compete right away for playing time.

Along with Alt, quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Audric Estime, cornerback Cam Hart, and linebacker Marist Liufau were some of the other participants at Notre Dame’s Pro-Day.

In addition to Notre Dame, UAB had its Pro-Day Thursday and the Jets had a representative(s) in person to “solely” see wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer and spent “extensive” time with him, as Pauline put it.

The 6-2 – 210 pound Palmer plays both out wide and in the slot, and was a playmaking presence this past season. He finished the 2023 season catching 73 percent of his 64 targets for 861 yards and at an impressive 18.3 yards per catch. He also scored seven touchdowns.

Building out their wide receiver depth, both for 2024 and beyond, is something that should continue to be on Joe Douglas’ radar.

Lastly, Holy Cross had held its Pro-Day with many teams on hand to see guard CJ Hanson, an NFL Combine invitee, who put together an impressive performance in Indianapolis. Hanson spent his entire college career at right guard, and this past season didn’t surrender a sack and gave up only eight total pressures.

Another player of interest to the Jets was New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube, who spent 20 minutes, according to Pauline, fielding punts. Laube had 37 career punt return attempts in college, averaging 11.6 yards per return with two touchdowns.

Laube is a do-it-all running back, able to impact the game as a ball carrier, pass-catcher, and of course, on special teams. Pauline mentions that Laube had a “solid” performance at the Senior Bowl and has “cemented” himself has a Day 3 selection. The Jets’ Dan Shamash was in attendance.

In the upcoming draft, the Jets have eight picks in total, with only two in the top 100. According to Tankathon, the Jets rank 26th in total draft capital value.

