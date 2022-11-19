How can the Jets upset the Patriots? 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Thomas David breaks down how the New York Jets upset the New England Patriots.
NFL Network's Thomas David breaks down how the New York Jets upset the New England Patriots.
Behind a group headlined by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the XFL is back in business and will restart in February 2023.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots.
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson met the media on Thursday ahead of the team's Week 11 rematch with the New England Patriots.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top receiver plays. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Taking a look at three pairs of games on this weekend's slate with a similar point spread.
The Eagles ruled out just one player on Friday ahead of their game against the Colts in Indy. By Dave Zangaro
Packers fans booed their team during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Titans, and Aaron Rodgers was left with a short response about the crowd after the game.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said via [more]
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
Buffalo is getting dumped on.
Brandon Aiyuks missed touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 will not be forgotten by the 49ers wideout, even after the season is over.
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Jets rule out two starters ahead of Patriots matchup.
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might be playing the best ball of his NFL career with the 49ers.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings."