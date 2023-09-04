Jets’ updated 53-man roster and practice squad

Now that final cutdowns and waiver wire claims have come and gone, rosters are pretty much set heading into the start of the 2023 NFL season. Moves will still happen throughout the year, but for the most part, what you see is what you’ll get.

Here, we’ll quickly run through each position to get caught up on who’s with the Jets on both the 53-man roster and the practice squad plus any other lists — injured reserve, reserve/PUP — as we head towards next week’s season-opener on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback

Active roster: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson

Practice Squad: Tim Boyle

Running Back

Active roster: Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda

Practice squad: Xazavian Valladay

Wide Receiver

Active roster: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, Irvin Charles, Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson

Tight End

Active roster: Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert

Practice squad: Zack Kuntz

Injured reserve: Kenny Yeboah (eligible to return)

Offensive Line

Active roster: Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell, Wes Schweitzer, Joe Tippmann, Billy Turner

Practice squad: Ryan Swoboda, Adam Pankey, Jason Poe

Injured reserve: Carter Warren (eligible to return)

Defensive Line

Active roster: Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Al Woods, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald, Bryce Huff

Practice squad: Marquiss Spencer, Jalyn Holmes, Tanzel Smart

Injured reserve: Ifeadi Odenigbo, Bradlee Anae

Linebacker

Active roster: Jamien Sherwood, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams, Zaire Barnes, Chazz Surratt

Practice squad: Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Sam Eguavoen, Caleb Johnson

Injured reserve: Hamseh Nasirildeen, Maalik Hall

Cornerback

Active roster: Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Michael Carter II, Bryce Huff, Justin Hardee

Practice squad: Nehemiah Shelton, Craig James

Injured reserve: Jimmy Moreland, Javelin Guidry

Suspended: Brandin Echols (one week)

Safety

Active roster: Jordan Whitehead, Tony Adams, Adrian Amos, Ashtyn Davis

Practice squad: Tyreque Jones, Trey Dean

Injured reserve: Chuck Clark

Physically unable to perform: Jarrick Bernard-Converse

