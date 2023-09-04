Jets’ updated 53-man roster and practice squad
Now that final cutdowns and waiver wire claims have come and gone, rosters are pretty much set heading into the start of the 2023 NFL season. Moves will still happen throughout the year, but for the most part, what you see is what you’ll get.
Here, we’ll quickly run through each position to get caught up on who’s with the Jets on both the 53-man roster and the practice squad plus any other lists — injured reserve, reserve/PUP — as we head towards next week’s season-opener on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.
Quarterback
Active roster: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson
Practice Squad: Tim Boyle
Running Back
Active roster: Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda
Practice squad: Xazavian Valladay
Wide Receiver
Active roster: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, Irvin Charles, Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson
Tight End
Active roster: Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert
Practice squad: Zack Kuntz
Injured reserve: Kenny Yeboah (eligible to return)
Offensive Line
Active roster: Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell, Wes Schweitzer, Joe Tippmann, Billy Turner
Practice squad: Ryan Swoboda, Adam Pankey, Jason Poe
Injured reserve: Carter Warren (eligible to return)
Defensive Line
Active roster: Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Al Woods, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald, Bryce Huff
Practice squad: Marquiss Spencer, Jalyn Holmes, Tanzel Smart
Injured reserve: Ifeadi Odenigbo, Bradlee Anae
Linebacker
Active roster: Jamien Sherwood, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams, Zaire Barnes, Chazz Surratt
Practice squad: Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Sam Eguavoen, Caleb Johnson
Injured reserve: Hamseh Nasirildeen, Maalik Hall
Cornerback
Active roster: Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Michael Carter II, Bryce Huff, Justin Hardee
Practice squad: Nehemiah Shelton, Craig James
Injured reserve: Jimmy Moreland, Javelin Guidry
Suspended: Brandin Echols (one week)
Safety
Active roster: Jordan Whitehead, Tony Adams, Adrian Amos, Ashtyn Davis
Practice squad: Tyreque Jones, Trey Dean
Injured reserve: Chuck Clark
Physically unable to perform: Jarrick Bernard-Converse