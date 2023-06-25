Jets are ‘unquestioned Super Bowl contenders’, says Dan Orlovsky

The Jets have pushed all their chips to the middle of the table in the hopes that quarterback Aaron Rodgers can lead them on a Super Bowl run. One top ESPN analyst is a firm believer in the Jets making that run this year, sharing his thoughts with Pat McAfee while making a guest appearance on his show Friday.

“The Bills and the Jets are unquestioned Super Bowl contenders,” said ESPN NFL analyst and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, via Sports Illustrated. “The quarterback talent that they have, the skill talent that they have, the defense that both have.”

Orlovsky is doubling down on his high expectations for the Jets. He also recently called the Jets one of two teams in the AFC, the other being the Bills, that have the best chance to knock off the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Bills and Chiefs among the first four games of the season for the Jets, we’ll quickly find out if New York really is set to be a contender early on. Nonetheless, Orlovsky has spent plenty of time this season driving the Jets’ bandwagon for 2023.

