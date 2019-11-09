Report: Jets unlikely to fire Adam Gase despite fan outcry

New York Jets fans may be calling for Adam Gase’s ouster in creative ways, but don’t expect a change at head coach any time soon.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sources close to Jets owner Christopher Johnson indicate that Gase's job is safe for now, as the team would like to stay patient.

Gase is only eight games into his tenure with the Jets, but it’s hard to imagine this stretch going any worse. Even considering that franchise quarterback Sam Darnold missed three weeks because of mononucleosis and an enlarged spleen, there are no good excuses for a 1-7 record and a loss to a Miami Dolphins team that appears like it’s trying to lose.

The Jets will have some tough decisions to make if their losing ways continue. Things had better improve too, since their next five opponents are the New York Giants (2-7), Washington Redskins (1-8), Oakland Raiders (5-4), Cincinnati Bengals (0-8), and Dolphins (1-7).

Why might the Jets keep Gase?

One of the biggest reasons the Jets are likely to keep Gase is that they just hired him. Johnson handed him a four-year deal worth more than $20 million, so it’s hard to imagine the team swallowing all that money. They’re not exactly Florida State, which can find boosters to fork over money to cover a buyout.

Gase also deserves more time to figure things out. Before a rough three-year run as the Dolphins’ coach, he was known as a talented offensive coordinator and quarterback whisperer. Throwing Sam Darnold a third head coach in less than two years is hardly the way to develop a cornerstone player.

This is not to excuse Gase and the Jets’ performance so far, but pulling the rug out from under coaches this quickly will make it even harder to find a quality candidate next time around.

Jets head coach Adam Gase is on the hot seat after a 1-7 start in his first season with the team. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Why might the Jets move on from Gase?

Simply put, this season could not be going any worse for the Jets. It’s one thing to have a bad team but have a plan for the future with plenty of picks like the Dolphins. But it’s entirely worse if your team is trying to win, signing big free agents, and still failing.

Gase may be new to the Jets, but he’s coached in the NFL for nearly four seasons now, and it’s gone downhill since his 10-6 2016 season. Some coaches make great coordinators but mediocre head coaches, and that’s OK.

If the Jets can’t emerge from the next five-game stretch with multiple wins — or at the very least some development for Darnold — the fans’ cries and aerial banner budgets will only increase.

