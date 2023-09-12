Jets' undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson breaks down game-winning touchdown in ‘dream come true’ NFL debut

New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson (82) scores a touchdown in overtime on a punt return against the Buffalo Bills. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

"Hard Knocks" star and undrafted free agent Xavier Gipson scratched his way onto the Jets’ regular-season roster with a strong showing in training camp and preseason action, and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact in his first career game.

In what was a chaotic season opener against the Buffalo Bills, New York found themselves tied at 16 and heading into overtime. Even after Aaron Rodgers went down to a potential season-ending injury, Gang Green’s defense scratched and clawed to keep them in the game.

Josh Allen and the Bills got the ball first in OT and the high-flying defense quickly forced a three-and-out. Gipson and the special teams unit then took the field and the rookie made numerous defenders miss en route to a 65-yard walk-off punt return touchdown.

“It was amazing,” he told SNY’s Jeane Coakley postgame. “I just saw the ball in the air and knew I had an opportunity. I made the catch, secured the ball and let the team work. After that, it all just happened.

“I feel like I was dreaming, it’s a dream come true.”

While some may’ve been surprised to see the 22-year-old out there in the big moment, Robert Saleh and the rest of the Jets locker room knew he was ready for the spotlight and destined to make a splash.

“I’m going to speak for our entire locker room and say we all knew he was going to score one today,” Saleh said. “That kid is electric with the ball in his hands. If I’m [the other] team I’m not kicking to him, but let him keep proving it.”

“I’m really excited for him,” cornerback Jordan Whitehead said. “He never probably thought this would be going on since camp ended. For him to end the game like that, it shows what he’s been doing in camp and preseason, he’ll continue to do that.”

“It’s crazy bro,” defensive lineman Quinnen Williams added. “An undrafted free agent, who didn’t get drafted and worked his ass off to be who he is, he made the team this year. And you see the electrifying speed and what he just did, that’s God playing in his own.”

Gipson, a Stephen F. Austin product, is grateful for his coaches putting faith in him in such a big spot and he’s hoping it’s a sign of big things to come moving forward.

“It was meaningful,” he said. “Knowing how hard I worked. Knowing my position and how fast it could’ve ended. Coach Saleh, I thank them guys for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to show what I can do.

“When coaches believe in me like that and give me the opportunity and the chance, it builds up my confidence knowing that somebody believes in me.”

