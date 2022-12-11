Jets undrafted rookie RB Zonovan Knight has a name you need to remember

You probably didn’t notice it unless you are a hardcore New York Jets fan, but over Weeks 12 and 13 of the 2022 NFL season, only seven running backs had more rushing yards than the 159 put up by Zonovan Knight.

If you are not a hardcore New York Jets fan, your response to that is probably going to be, “Um… who?”

And you would not be alone. No NFL team seemed to know Knight’s name in the 2022 draft, which left the North Carolina State alum with no choice but to sign as an undrafted free agent with whichever team would have him. That would be the Jets, who did just that on April 30.

Once running back injuries depleted Gang Green’s backfield, Knight got his first opportunity against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, and dude did not miss. He ran 14 times for 69 yards, and added three catches for 34 yards. Against the Vikings last Sunday, Knight gained 90 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding five catches for 28 yards.

Knight had no touchdowns on any of those touches, but he was finally rewarded for his persistence against the Buffalo Bills in this Sunday’s key AFC West matchup. With 9:59 left in the third quarter, Knight took the ball at the Buffalo 13-yard line, and hammered the ball into the end zone.

You can see why his nickname is “Bam.”

“He has just brought such a presence and a style that we needed, in terms of just putting his foot in the ground and digging out yards,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said of Knight this week. “And it usually isn’t even the second guy that brings him down. The whole cavalry usually needs to come.”

Knight, who is officially the only “Zonovan” in pro football history, has proven all of this before. On this 48-yard run against Minnesota, Knight showed the patience to follow center Connor McGovern outside left, and then, he just turned on the Jets and ran through about half of Minnesota’s defense.

And against the Bears, he hit it to the right for a 19-yard gain with nice burst and acceleration.

Draft analysts had a consensus opinion of Knight’s game, debiting him as a player without any special traits that would set him apart. Nothing I can say about that, as I didn’t even have Knight in my list of the top 11 running backs in this draft class.

But through his first three NFL games, Zonovan Knight has done everything possible to raise himself above the fray.

