Jets sign 12 undrafted free agents, release six players

The Jets made 12 undrafted free agent signings official on Friday and released six players.

The six released players are:

CB Kyron Brown, TE Connor Davis, OL Leo Koloamatangi, K Chase McLaughlin, WR Jaleel Scott, and WR Josh Doctson.

New York also placed S Saquan Hampton on Reserve/PUP.

In addition, the Jets agreed to contracts with three more of their recent draft picks: CB Jason Pinnock (fifth round), CB Brandin Echols (sixth round), and DT Jonathan Marshall (sixth round). They now have four of their 10 draft picks under contract.

The 12 undrafted free agents are:

CB Isaiah Dunn, Oregon State

Listed at 6-foot, 193 pounds, the senior signed the biggest contract ever for an undrafted rookie corner at $185,000 total guaranteed, including $160,000 of his base salary that is guaranteed, plus a $25,000 signing bonus.

He made 26 starts in 33 career games with 115 total tackles and 18 pass breakups.

TE Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss

Earned 2020 All-SEC Third Team honors after reeling in 27 catches for 524 yard and six touchdowns in his redshirt senior season. Started eight games in 2020 before deciding to forgo the final two games in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 240 pound TE made 47 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns in 38 career games at Temple University from 2016-2019, including 11 starts.

DT Michael Dwumfour, Rutgers

2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten, made 25 total tackles with 2.5 for loss and an assisted sack in eight games. Listed at 6-foot-1, 296 pounds, he played the first four seasons of his college career at Michigan before coming to Rutgers for a redshirt senior season.

S Brendon White, Rutgers

Registered 40 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in five games, earning 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. He was named the 2019 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP while at Ohio State.

DE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

Played in 43 games, making 28 starts. Is sixth in Oregon State’s career record book with 36 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. 2020 Coaches All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, 2019 All-Pac-12 First Team (Associated Press) and Second Team (Pac-12 Coaches).

OL Teton Saltes, New Mexico

During his 2019 redshirt junior season he was named Honorable Mention All-Mountain West, starting all 12 games at right tackle. He allowed just three sacks and only one hit on UNM quarterbacks in 390 pass blocking attempts, recording a 97.7 percent pass blocking efficiency rating.

OL Tristen Hoge, BYU

The 6-foot-5, 310 pounder played 26 games over three seasons at right guard for BYU after transferring from Notre Dame in 2016. He was the nation's top rated center prospect coming out of high school and was named Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year twice.

LB Milo Eifler, Illinois

He started four of six games in 2020 with 27 tackles (3.5 for loss) and one sack. In 2019 he started 12 of 13 games as a junior with 63 tackles (10 for loss) with two sacks, and one pass breakup.

OT Grant Hermanns, Purdue

Listed at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, he was Purdue's team captain in 2019 and started all 12 games at left tackle after overcoming knee injuries in 2017 and 2018. He then started all six games in the 2020 season.

OT Parker Ferguson, Air Force

Played in all 13 games in 2019 season (12 starts) at both left and right guard. He was part of an OL that led the conference and ranked second nationally in rushing with a 298.5 yards per game average and allowed just four sacks -- the fewest sacks in the nation.

K Chris Naggar, SMU

He was a Lou Groza National Collegiate Place-Kick Award Semifinalist, the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year, and earned All-AAC First Team honors in 2020 after transferring from Texas. He was 17-for-21 on field goals (81 percent, first in AAC), 43-of-46 on PATs and had 46 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs.

S Jordyn Peters, Auburn

Made 77 total tackles in 36 career games over three seasons, including one interception, one sack, seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and four blocked punts.