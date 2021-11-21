Jets are underdogs for first matchup with lowly Dolphins

The Dolphins have been just one game better than the sputtering Jets so far this season, but oddsmakers are not giving New York the benefit of home-field advantage when Miami comes to MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Tipico Sportsbook pegs the Jets as 3.5-point underdogs for their first matchup of the season with the Dolphins. Miami enters Week 11 fresh off a surprising win over the Ravens on Thursday Night Football last week and is riding a two-game winning streak. The Jets, meanwhile, couldn’t stop turning the ball over and couldn’t slow down the Bills’ offense in a 41-17 loss last weekend.

The Jets and the Dolphins are -110 (bet $110 to win $100) to cover their respective ends of the spread. The over/under is 44.5 and New York’s money line is +155 (bet $100 to win $155). Miami’s is -190 (bet $190 to win $100).

