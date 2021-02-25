How Jets uncertainty at quarterback may impact landing a top free agent wide receiver

Sam Darnold/Zach Wilson/Justin Fields/Deshaun Watson

Allen Robinson has made it clear he wants to sign with a team that will “compete for a Super Bowl.” Chris Godwin insists he won’t grab a bigger payday and end up someplace “where I’m going to be miserable.”

So when free agency starts in less than three weeks, teams will have to sell those two top receivers on more than the size of their offers. They’ll need to show them they’re ready to win, that they have a stable organization, and a clear plan for at least the immediate future.

How are the Jets supposed to do that when they don’t even know who their 2021 quarterback is?

“It’s the first question they’re all going to ask, after they know the money,” said an NFL agent, who does not have one of the top receivers this year. “Money is always going to matter most to some guys. But if it’s close, the Jets are going to have some tough questions to answer.”

That’s a problem with the start of free agency less than three weeks away and with the Jets poised to dive head-first into the pool of available receivers – a stellar group that could include Robinson, Godwin, Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller and Corey Davis. The Jets are sitting on a mountain of salary cap space, so finances won’t be a problem. But they won’t even be close to figuring out their quarterback plans by the time the market opens on March 17.

In fact, the Jets’ expect to spend most of the next two months making that quarterback decision – unless, of course, Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson were suddenly available in trade (and currently, to be clear, they are not). Jets GM Joe Douglas’ intention all along, according to team sources, has been to analyze all the top quarterbacks in the draft and weigh them against Sam Darnold (and his contract situation) before deciding which one is their best option for the franchise’s future.

That process is still in the early stages and is complicated by the absence of the NFL’s annual scouting combine this week. It will now be more than a month until the Jets’ brass can see two of the top quarterbacks in person, since BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s Pro Day isn’t until March 26, and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ Pro Day isn’t until March 30.

That means the Jets likely won’t identify their 2021 starter until it gets much closer to the first day of the NFL draft on April 29.

For the top receivers on the free-agent market, that will be far too late.

“Players don’t like uncertainty,” said another NFL agent. “I would think those (top receivers) will want to know who their quarterback is going to be, not just for this year, but for the length of their new deal.”

Assuming most of those top receivers get three- or four-year contracts, that’s a huge issue for the Jets. Even if they choose to stick with Darnold, he’s still only signed through the end of 2022, and that’s only if the Jets pick up his fifth-year option in May. And while the Jets would be getting the second-best quarterback in the draft behind Trevor Lawrence if they choose to go that route, it’s far from guaranteed that a prospect like Wilson or Fields will be any better than Darnold’s been.

In other words, any receiver signing with the Jets would have to accept the possibility that the franchise would be looking for another new quarterback soon – possibly as soon as next year.

Of course, with possibly as much as $90 million in salary cap space in what is largely expected to be a depressed free-agent market, the Jets could tip the scales in their favor by overpaying – especially if they miss out on the top two or three and have to look at the second tier.

That second tier, though, could end up as the top tier if some of the top receivers – Robinson, Golladay or Godwin, in particular – end up getting the “franchise tag” from their current teams. That would make it even more difficult for the Jets to win some of them over with money alone, especially with a long list of teams – like the Dolphins, Ravens, Patriots, Colts, Bengals, Jaguars and Panthers -- all potentially looking at the free-agent receiver class, too.