Which Jets UDFAs have the best chance of contributing during 2024 season?

General manager Joe Douglas got to work at the conclusion of this year’s draft, signing a much bigger than usual haul of undrafted free agents to compete for a role with the Jets.

New York eventually announced 17 signings, all of whom attended the team’s rookie minicamp last week. Two were subsequently released, with three more rookies who were invited to attend on a tryout basis earning a contract.

The Jets have a strong roster, as they’re loading up to go all-in behind the returning Aaron Rodgers, so there may not be many spots up for grabs.

However, several undrafted rookies saw action with the team last year, headlined by receiver and return specialist Xavier Gipson. The team also saw Tony Adams earn a starting safety role in his second season, having made the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2022. So the team will not shy away from giving a shot to any undrafted rookie who impresses in training camp.

We know that the Jets didn’t have a draftable grade on any of their undrafted free agents, because Douglas to reporters when they selected Jaylen Key with the last pick of the draft that they didn’t have anyone with a draftable grade left on their board. However, they could still find some players with elite traits who could become successful role players or developmental prospects.

Let’s break down some of the potential contributors from this year’s signings:

Miami DT Leonard Taylor III

Taylor is a former five-star high school recruit who many analysts thought could establish himself as a Day 2 pick at the start of last season after he racked up 10.5 tackles for loss in 2022. However, his production was down in a disappointing 2023 campaign. There could be a good reason for this, though.

Taylor played over half his snaps at the nose tackle position, having played as a three-technique defensive tackle in the previous season.

If the Jets move him back to his more natural position, perhaps Taylor can compete for a role at a position where four different players were elevated from the practice squad to see regular season action for the Jets last year.

Arkansas OL Brady Latham

The Jets lack depth at guard and Latham started 47 games at left guard for the Razorbacks, with him putting up some good pass protection numbers. Multiple young players started games at guard for the Jets in 2023, due to a string of injuries, so Latham could be called into action sooner than expected if history repeats itself.

Latham posted a 4.47 in the short shuttle at the scouting combine, which was the sixth-best mark for any offensive lineman. This is a good measure of a lineman’s lateral agility and ability to recover. The five players who posted better numbers were all drafted by the end of the sixth round.

If you’re looking for an elite trait from any of these signings, Harrell’s 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash at his pro day showcases his excellent speed. In 2021, he averaged over 29 yards per catch at Louisville and scored six touchdowns. But his production was disappointing over the rest of his career, as he caught only eight passes for 99 yards and no touchdowns at three different schools. Two undrafted receivers -- Gipson and Jason Brownlee -- cracked the rotation for the Jets in 2023.

UConn DL Eric Watts

When trying to figure out which of their undrafted free agents a team is highest on, it’s always good to follow the money. Watts reportedly has $245,000 of his salary guaranteed, which is the highest out of all the players added.

Watts, who had seven sacks in 2022, can play on the edge or inside. Following the trade of John Franklin-Myers to Denver, the Jets will be looking for linemen with positional flexibility, and Watts could be developed to play a similar role.

Michigan EDGE Braiden McGregor

McGregor was reportedly the only other undrafted rookie with a high salary guarantee. His $220,000 guarantee is twice as much as anyone other than Watts, and that suggests the Jets expect him to stick around, perhaps on the practice squad.

We know the Jets like to have a lot of depth on the edge, and McGregor has excellent length and produced well in a rotational role with the national champion Wolverines last season.

Tulane S Jarius Monroe

In recent seasons, the Jets have developed a few players who excelled during Shrine Bowl week during the pre-draft process. Monroe would therefore have been on their radar after he intercepted a pass and was named the defensive MVP of the Shrine Bowl game.

Monroe is listed as a safety by the Jets, despite playing cornerback with the Green Wave over the past few seasons. This could be a sign that they have a plan for him, or just a reflection of the fact that he only ran a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day after having been a combine snub.

North Carolina Central KR/PR Brandon Codrington

Finally, while he wasn’t one of the Jets’ original undrafted free agent signings, we know that Codrington impressed at rookie minicamp because he was signed to a contract after being there in a tryout capacity.

Teams will be looking for return options who can thrive under the new kickoff rules that are being introduced this year. Codrington averaged an impressive 19.6 yards per punt return last season, and also has plenty of experience returning kickoffs with four career touchdown returns in college.