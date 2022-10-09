Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his choice of playing for the Jets or Dolphins when the Chiefs moved to trade him this offseason and he chose the Dolphins.

When Hill was asked about that decision, he said “Who? The Jets? Nah, man, I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what.” According to defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, that comment was on the minds of Jets defenders during Sunday’s 40-17 home victory.

“We just played with a chip on our shoulder after that whole, ‘Jets, who?’ thing,” Franklin-Myers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I think that rubbed everybody the wrong way. . . . That fired me up. I don’t get fired up about a lot of stuff and I don’t care about people talking, but that’s disrespectful and I don’t like disrespect. You shouldn’t do that no matter who you are.”

The distaste for Hill made one play a delight for Franklin-Myers and other Jets on Sunday. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams drove Hill to the turf with a stiff arm after he recovered a fumble by Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously, you want to see a big man get in the end zone and do a little dance, but a close second is launching another human being into the ground,” defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. “That’s a very close second.”

The win leaves the Jets with their first winning record since 2018 so Sunday was a pretty enjoyable day for the Jets across the board.

Jets say Tyreek Hill’s post-trade comments rubbed them the wrong way originally appeared on Pro Football Talk