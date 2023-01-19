Jets have two division rivals set to host games in 2023 International Series

It hasn’t been that long since the Jets have gone overseas for a game but the opportunity is there for them to make a return in 2023.

The NFL announced the five teams designated to “host” a regular-season game in either London or Germany and two of those teams happen to be scheduled to host the Jets in 2023. In fact, they are both AFC East rivals.

Mapping out the NFL’s 2023 International Games: pic.twitter.com/TXjBfZeJsg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will both be traveling across the Atlantic next season. The Bills will play a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London while the Patriots will visit Germany next season, either Munich or Frankfurt.

The Jets last made a trip to London in 2021, a 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. New York is 1-1 all-time in the International Series. The Jets beat the Dolphins, 27-14, back on October 4, 2015.

Going to London will make more sense going forward for the Jets. As part of the NFL’s new International Home Marketing Areas initiative, the Jets are one of six teams awarded the United Kingdom to market their team. The others are the Bears, Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings and 49ers.

Also going international next season are the Titans, Jaguars and Chiefs. Tennessee will play at Tottenham, Jacksonville will continue to play at Wembley Stadium for at least two more seasons and Kansas City will be in Germany.

There will be no game next season in Mexico City as Estadio Azteca is undergoing renovations in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. As a result, Germany is getting two games in 2023.

