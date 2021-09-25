Jets turning away trade inquiries for Denzel Mims

Gary Phillips
·1 min read
Denzel Mims has barely seen the field this season, but the wide receiver is staying put.

Teams have asked the Jets about trading for the second-year pass-catcher, but those inquiries have been turned away, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo added that the Jets remain high on Mims and his future despite his scarce playing time through New York’s first two games.

Mims has found himself buried on Gang Green’s suddenly crowded wide receiver depth chart. He fell behind during OTAs due to food poisoning and resulting weight loss, and New York’s coaching staff has pointed to the 23-year-old’s struggle to master intermediate routes and all three receiver positions. Mims’ inability to contribute on special teams left him inactive in Week 2.

Robert Saleh raved about the week of practice Mims had on Friday, but the wideout is a game-time decision in Week 3 against the Broncos.

Mims played just three snaps in New York’s opener, catching his lone target for a 40-yard haul.

Jets vs. Broncos: Zach Wilson's ability to rebound among Week 3 storylines

Every Jets player who's played every snap so far this season

Reminder: Some young QBs, like Trevor Lawrence & Zach Wilson, require patience

