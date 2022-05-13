Jets will try snapping September losing streak against AFC North opponents

It has been a long time since the Jets celebrated a victory in September.

They beat the Lions 48-17 to open the 2018 season and Sam Darnold‘s career, but dropped their next three games that month. They lost all three September games that they played in 2019, 2020, and 2021, so they carry a 12-game losing streak in the month into this season.

On Thursday night, they found out that snapping the skid will take a win against an AFC North opponent. They open the season at home against the Ravens then travel to Cleveland before returning home to face the defending AFC champion Bengals.

The Ravens will be looking to get off on the right foot after a late losing streak cost them a playoff spot last year and the big question in Week 2 will be whether Deshaun Watson is playing quarterback for the Browns. If he’s suspended, the Jets will likely see Jacoby Brissett before their tight end C.J. Uzomah faces his old mates in Week 3.

Another winless start would extend the September losing streak to 15 games and put the Jets on track for another disappointing season.

