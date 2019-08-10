Jets to try out Blair Walsh

Kicker Blair Walsh, a solid performer for four seasons until missing a chip shot that would have vaulted the Vikings past the Seahawks in the 2015 playoffs, will be getting another chance to show what he can do.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Walsh will audition for the Jets.

The Jets are exploring their options due to the struggles of Chandler Catanzaro, who missed two extra points in the team’s preseason opener.

Walsh stayed with Minnesota into the 2016 season, but that postseason miss gave him a case of the yips; he missed eight kicks in nine games before getting the boot. Walsh kicked for the Seahawks in 2017 and was out of football last season.

For his career, Walsh has made 82.4 percent of his field goals, but only 73.3 percent in 2016 and 2017 combined.

Per Mehta, the Jets will also work out Chris Blewitt, who has spent time over the last two years with the Steelers and Bears but who has never been on a regular-season roster.

For Vikings fans, Walsh’s potential return to the NFL will bring back bad memories. If he gets a job, however, it will give them a chance to root for him to continue to send balls to the wrong side of the uprights.