Jets to work out troubled former first-round linebacker Reuben Foster

Rueben Foster with 49ers

The Jets are working out former first-round linebacker Reuben Foster, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Thursday.

The 31st pick of the 2017 NFL Draft has not played since 2018 due to myriad troubles off the field, as well as a torn ACL he suffered with Washington in May of 2019.

In 16 career games, Foster has 101 tackles -- 84 of them solo, and 10 of them for loss.



Foster played 10 games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. In 2018, he was suspended for two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy (he had been arrested in both January and February that year), and was released by the 49ers after a domestic violence arrest, his third of the year, prompting his former head coach Kyle Shanahan to say he was "very hard to trust."