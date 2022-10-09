Jets troll Dolphins with hilarious tweet after Week 5 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets added insult to injury following their Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins.

With their 40-17 victory, the Jets leapfrogged the Dolphins for second place in the AFC East. They rubbed salt in Miami's wound with a tweet trolling their division rival.

Well played.

For context, the Dolphins celebrate their wins by updating the photo on their elevator. They did so after their Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.

While the Jets have every right to trash talk after their strong performance, it's worth noting the Dolphins were down to their third-string QB. Starter Teddy Bridgewater exited the game with a head injury and was replaced by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson.

New York's win ends a 12-game losing skid against AFC East opponents. It'll have a chance to tie the Buffalo Bills for first place in the division next week when it visits the Green Bay Packers.