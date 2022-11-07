Jets troll Bills on social media after Week 9 win

The Jets got the job done on the field and the internet against the Bills.

On Sunday, the Bills (6-2) slipped up. On the road, the Jets topped them 20-17.

Following the win, the Jets used the recently released renderings of the team’s new stadium to come to take a shot at the Bills. In them, the Bills are beating the Jets on the scoreboard.

The Jets took notice.

Kudos, it was a good one.

Check out the shot below:

make sure y'all get everything right in that new stadium pic.twitter.com/eihhaoFBex — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022

