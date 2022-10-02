Jets trick Steelers as Zach Wilson catches TD pass

Barry Werner
Robert Saleh has Zach Wilson back at quarterback. The New York Jets coach isn’t protecting his second-year player, who missed the first three games of the season.

The Jets went into their bag of trickeration and Wilson wound up on the receiving end of a pass from Braxton Berrios.

The 2-yard pass was good for 6 points and had Wilson doing a dance step in the end zone. His knee must be in pretty good shape, eh?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

