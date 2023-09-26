Jets make Trevor Siemian's signing to the practice squad official

Jets fans want another quarterback, but they want another starting quarterback to replace Zach Wilson. So, the team's announcement making the signing of Trevor Siemian to the practice squad official did nothing for them.

Wilson will remain the starter. Tim Boyle remains the backup. Siemian will serve as the third quarterback.

Siemian previously played for the Jets in 2019.

He spent training camp and the preseason with the Bengals but didn't make their roster and has remained a free agent since. Siemian also has spent time with the Bears, Saints, Titans, Vikings and Broncos.

In his NFL career, Siemian has started 30 games and gone 13-17 as a starter. He has thrown 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Colin Kaepernick wanted the job that Siemian got, sending a letter to the team about joining its practice squad.