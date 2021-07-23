Jets training camp: Marcus Maye placed on non-football injury list, PUP roster designation used for Quinnen Williams while Mekhi Becton appears good to go

Mekhi Becton looking cropped

The Jets placed three players on their non-football injury (NFI) list and used the physically unable to perform (PUP) roster designation for four others as they get set to kick off training camp Tuesday.

As SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported Friday on Twitter, New York put safety Marcus Maye, defensive end Vinny Curry and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi on the NFI list.

Gang Green also added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, safety Ashtyn Davis, defensive end Kyle Phillips and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall to the PUP list.

While Maye, Williams and Davis were among the notable moves, a key absence was offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

After dealing with a plantar fasciitis issue, Becton appears good to go as the Jets begin practice.

Williams, the Jets' No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, suffered a broken foot during a workout earlier this spring.