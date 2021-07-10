Jets training camp 90-man roster preview: Safeties

The Jets have struggled mightily in the secondary in recent years, but safety play has, for the most part, not been the main reason for New York’s shortcomings.

Marcus Maye was one of the Jets’ best players last season and is back to lead New York’s safety room in 2021. This upcoming season could be his last with New York depending on how contract negotiations play out, but the Jets can rest easy knowing they have at least one reliable defender on the back end of their secondary. Lamarcus Joyner also brings a lot to the table playing next to Maye, and Ashtyn Davis still carries plenty of potential with him into the new era of Jets football under Robert Saleh.

Here is a look at each safety currently on New York’s 90-man roster ahead of training camp.

Ashtyn Davis

This summer is all about Davis finding his niche in New York's new defensive scheme. The California product struggled at times in 2020 and lost the second half of his rookie season to injury, but there is still hope for him moving forward. How Davis performs in training camp and the preseason will ultimately determine how sizeable of a role he takes on in year two.

J.T. Hassell

The Jets are not exactly strong in numbers at safety entering training camp, but Hassell's chances of making the team as a depth piece are still slim to none. It will take a very impressive summer for the Florida Tech product to garner any sort of consideration for a spot on New York's 53-man roster.

Lamarcus Joyner

One of the more underrated signings of the offseason, Joyner gives the Jets a worthy running mate for Maye and a veteran who can play multiple roles in New York's defense. This summer should provide a glimpse at how Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich are planning on using the former Rams and Raiders defensive back.

Marcus Maye

Maye is just a couple of days away from figuring out his contract situation with the Jets. No matter how negotiations between Maye's representation and Joe Douglas go, the Florida product's focus will -- hopefully -- be on football once training camp begins. Saleh and Ulbrich are counting on Maye to lead New York's secondary.

Sharrod Neasman

Neasman has plenty working in his favor entering training camp. He is familiar with Ulbrich, gives the Jets' safety room an additional veteran presence and can bring a lot to Brant Boyer's special teams unit. Neasman will have to lock down his roster spot this summer, but he is in a good position to do so right now.

Bennett Jackson

Jackson has been with the Jets for a couple of years now, but his time with the organization could be running short. He is on the wrong side of the roster bubble ahead of training camp and it will take some work for the New Jersey native to reverse his fortunes. Jackson can put himself in the mix with a strong summer, but he is facing an uphill battle when it comes to making the 53-man roster.

