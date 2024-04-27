Jets trading John Franklin-Myers to Broncos for 2026 6th-round pick

The Jets are trading another player to the Denver Broncos. This time, they have sent defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2026.

John Franklin-Myers is restructuring his contract with the Broncos. In October 2021, Franklin-Myers signed a four-year, $55 million extension that included $30.2 million guaranteed. It’ll be redone in Denver and the Broncos now consider him part of their 2024 draft class. https://t.co/1dkeNXj3gV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2024

Franklin-Myers played four seasons for the Jets after being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and moved around the defensive line at tackle and end. He played in all but two games in his four years in New York. He totaled 125 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 21 tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries with the Jets.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, this trade had been in the works for about a week. This all comes down to the salary cap. Franklin-Myers was set to count $16.364 million against the cap, which became a high number following the Jets’ acquisition of Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles. He was set to make a base salary of $13.3 million this year and $14.35 million in 2025.

By trading Franklin-Myers, the Jets will save $7.3 million in cap space while taking on a dead money hit of just over $9 million. That makes about $17 million in dead money between Franklin-Myers and quarterback Zach Wilson, who was traded to Denver earlier in the week. Franklin-Myers will restructure his deal with Denver. It’s a two-year deal worth $15 million, a significant paycut from his previous deal with the Jets, but he gets $10 million guaranteed, including $8 million fully guaranteed and a $4 million signing bonus.

