Should Jets trade for WR DK Metcalf... and what would it take?

The Seattle Seahawks have executed a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos for QB Russell Wilson. And it's a game-changing move that now moves Seattle into rebuild mode.

Are they willing to make another trade to move that process along? How about, say, top WR DK Metcalf?

The Jets are in the perfect place to make a trade like that happen. Joe Douglas said at the NFL Combine that he is open for business, and he has the assets to make a deal happen.

Metcalf is one of the best wide receivers in the league, using his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame and exceptional speed to just outclass any cornerback who lines up opposite him. He's a No. 1 receiver, something the Jets desperately need for Zach Wilson. Corey Davis was brought in to be that guy, but Elijah Moore did more last season.

But imagine pairing those two with Metcalf, who is insanely good at finding the end zone. It would be an extremely pivotal move for the Jets.

At what cost, though? We said the Jets have assets and the Seahawks certainly know that. After all, they own their 2022 NFL Draft first-round pick at No. 10 overall.

The Jets could dangle that pick for Metcalf, and Seattle would certainly be intrigued. Being an arguable top five receiver in the league at 24 years old makes him worth that price tag.



It hasn't been said for sure, but one would expect that one of the two first-rounders in the Wilson trade would be for this season -- Denver owns the No. 9 overall selection.

Having both No. 9 and No. 10 in hand would do wonders for Seattle in rebuild mode, as it's prime draft capital. But the Jets would definitely be asking for more in return. Douglas knows a straight pick-for-player wouldn't be enough here. And that's definitely the case considering Metcalf will need to be paid soon.

He knows the Jets would eventually need to pay up because justifying losing someone you traded a top first-round pick to would be malpractice. That gives him some leverage, though the Jets can pick up his fifth-year option and franchise tag him twice.

Maybe Douglas could pull off something like this: Trade down with that No. 10 pick, add other assets from a different team, then flip their new first-round slot from this year's draft at a lower number for Metcalf. This option would allow Douglas to cash in from a team wanting to move up to select their guy, while also having a first-rounder for Seattle to bite at. The Seahawks would give slightly less because it's a lower pick but first round nonetheless.

It's an interesting thing to watch, but you can bet Douglas, a savvy GM, will be on the phone soon if he hasn't already.

Seattle traded away its franchise quarterback who brought them a Super Bowl. There's no reason to think they wouldn't trade their top receiver, too.