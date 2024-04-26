Jets trade with Vikings, move back one spot to No. 11
The Jets made a draft day trade back! It was one spot but the Jets moved down to No. 11 in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.
With both Rome Odunze and Brock Bowers still on the board when the Bears came on the clock at No. 9 and the Vikings eyeing Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the Jets can drop back one spot, still likely get their guy and pick up two early-Day 3 picks.
The Jets acquire picks 11, 129 and 157 in exchange for picks 10 and 203.
The updated list of picks for the Jets:
No. 11
No. 72
No. 111
No. 129
No. 134
No. 157
No. 185
No. 257