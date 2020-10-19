Jets trade veteran DT Steve McLendon to Buccaneers

Following Sunday’s 24-0 loss, Joe Douglas was working the phones.

The Jets agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Steve McLendon to the Buccaneers, as first reported by the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. The Jets will get a sixth-round pick in 2022, while Tampa Bay will receive a seventh-round pick in 2023. McLendon, meanwhile, will reunite with Todd Bowles and Kacy Rodgers in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs will pick up the remainder of McClendon’s $1.25 million 2020 salary.

McLendon had been the heart and soul of the Jets defense and was one of the senior-most players on the team. With McLendon’s departure, the Jets have now lost another vocal leader in the locker room. His leadership was on full display this offseason, as he hosted teammates at his gym in Georgia while teams were attempting to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this point in his career, McLendon is a space-eater and run-stuffer; he’ll be more valuable on a team like Tampa Bay, which will be among the NFC’s top contenders going forward. The Buccaneers knocked off the Green Bay Packers 38-10 on Sunday afternoon.

McLendon played over 20 snaps in New York’s Week 6 loss and has a total of 14 tackles on the season. With the Jets now 0-6, it’s likely the Jets want to see more from Foley Fatukasi with the season already lost.