Jets trade up for OL Ali Vera-Tucker at 14th overall after Zach Wilson pick

The New York Jets drafted their new franchise quarterback with the second pick of the 2021 NFL draft, and now they're trading for a player who will ideally be protecting Zach Wilson for a long time.

In a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the Jets traded up to the 14th pick in the draft to take USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

To make the move up to No. 14 from No. 23, the Jets sent two third-round picks to the Vikings.

The #Jets traded No. 23, No. 66 and No. 86 for No. 14 and No. 143, sources tell @TheAthletic — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 30, 2021

Vera-Tucker was ranked by Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm as the No. 13 prospect in the draft, a high-floor prospect who could start immediately. The question around his future is which position he will play; he excelled at both guard positions as a redshirt freshman and sophomore before moving to left tackle for his junior year.

He looked good at left tackle last year, but the Jets already have last year's first-round pick, Mekhi Becton, at left tackle. That could mean a move back to the interior for Vera-Tucker, but the upshot here is that the Jets are investing resources to help Wilson.

