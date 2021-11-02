Jets trade TE Dan Brown to Chiefs for G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif during Super Bowl LIV

The Jets didn't let the NFL trade deadline go without making a deal.

New York is sending TE Daniel Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Tuesday.

A former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014, Duvernay-Tardif last played in 2019 when he started 14 games on the Super Bowl-winning squad.



Duvernay-Tardif went on social media to express his gratitude to be a part of what the Jets are building in New York.

"I'm excited for the next step of my journey and to be a part of the New York Jets organization," he said. "I believe strongly in what they are building and I am very thankful to be a part of it. Thank you to Joe Douglas and Coach Saleh for your trust in me. Go Jets!"



The reason he didn't play in 2020 was due to his decision to opt out and help fight the COVID-19 pandemic -- he worked in a Montreal long-term care facility as a doctor.



Duvernay-Tardif broke his hand this summer and hasn't played a snap with the Chiefs, though he was active and on the sideline on Monday for the first time this season.

He should be considered a depth piece right now -- just as Brown was with Gang Green.

Brown spent the past three seasons with the Jets, playing just six games while hauling in nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. He dressed for seven games with New York this season but played just 13 total snaps.