Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Vikings

Chris Herndon avoids a tackle vs. 49ers

The Jets have traded TE Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Tuesday.

Herndon has had a rollercoaster of a Jets career, and GM Joe Douglas has found someone in Minnesota to take him on.

The 25-year-old showed some promise as a rookie after being taken out of Miami in the fourth round. He totaled 502 yards in 16 games with four touchdowns, becoming someone Sam Darnold liked to throw to down the stretch.

But due to suspension and injury, Herndon played only one game in 2019. Then, in 2020, he had just 287 yards on 31 receptions (eight fewer than his rookie campaign) over 16 games and three scores.

With a new regime in place at One Jets Drive and a crowded tight end room, Douglas made the move to help the Vikings with their own tight end issues following the Irv Smith Jr. knee injury.

The Jets will receive draft compensation. The exact picks are unknown.