Jets trade Steve McLendon to Buccaneers for future draft pick: source

The Jets traded veteran defensive tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after Gang Green’s 24-0 loss to the Dolphins Sunday. Gang Green will get the Bucs’ 2022 sixth-round pick in exchange for McLendon and a 2023 seventh-rounder, according to a source.

McLendon will reunite with Todd Bowles in Tampa after three seasons together with the Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas has made it clear he’l be a willing seller in the final few weeks before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

The 34-year-old McLendon, who had career highs in tackles for loss (10) and quarterback hits (7) in his first year in Gregg Williams’ system, was one of the Jets most respected leaders for the past several years. He had 154 total tackles in 64 games with Gang Green.

However, it makes sense for Douglas to turn the page given that the 0-6 Jets are going nowhere fast.

McLendon signed a one-year extension last October. It would have behooved Douglas to get back 2021 draft compensation (and he obviously tried), but it was the right move to trade him. It will also give Douglas & Co. time to evaluate younger players along the line for the rest of this lost season.

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.