Jets trade up, pick Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021 NFL Draft

Alijah Vera-Tucker treated art

After selecting BYU QB Zach Wilson second overall, the Jets jumped back up to the No. 14 overall pick in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, and with that pick, they selected USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Per SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, the Jets sent the No. 23 pick and two third-rounders (No. 66 and No. 86) to Minnesota for the No. 14 pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder (No. 143).

Here's everything you need to know ...

By the Numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 308 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.10 seconds (USC Pro Day)

Vertical jump: 32 inches (USC Pro Day)

Stats: N/A

Accolades & Awards: 2019 All-Pac 12 Second Team, 2019 USC Offensive Lineman of the Year



Ralph's Reaction

There was just no way that Joe Douglas was going to let the Jets go into the 2021 season with the same, awful offensive line they had last season. And he wasn’t going to wait around to see if the right lineman fell to him at No. 23.

So he made a big, bold move to jump from 23 to 14 to grab Vera-Tucker, a 6-5, 308-pounder who was clearly the top-rated interior lineman in the draft. It made sense considering the Jets tried to sign the top guard in free agency, Joe Thuney. Douglas knew he needed a good one to help the line.

Vera-Tucker, who might be just as good as a tackle, figures to be an immediate starter at guard for the Jets, likely in place of veteran Alex Lewis. He’s a powerful blocker who will immediately add some much-needed push to a run game that will be the centerpiece of the Mike LaFleur offensive scheme.

He didn’t come cheap. The Jets had to send their two third-round picks (66 and 86) to the Vikings, though they did get a fourth-rounder (143) in return. But this is why Douglas spent so much time last year acquiring as many draft picks as possible. That always gave him the flexibility to package some together if the right player came along.



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Ascending wide-body with powerful hands and above-average core strength, allowing him to play with good balance and control the action around him. He's not a forklift-style drive blocker, but he does have the frame and natural strength to improve in that area if he can play with a little better pad level. Vera-Tucker is adept at catching and tagging moving targets in space. His effective play at left tackle in 2020 might create some buzz about him making that a permanent position if teams are OK with his lack of prototype length. He's a plus in pass pro and solid as a run blocker.

The Draft Network: Alijah Vera-Tucker has aligned predominantly at left tackle this season for the Trojans offense. He has exceptional athleticism, as evidenced by his balance and body control in his pass set. He is an easy mover who demonstrates his athleticism in the passing game, particularly in his kick slide. He plays with very good competitiveness when he is bull rushed. In the run game, he comes off the ball hard to strike and he excels by getting his body in favorable positions. He’s played this year at left tackle, affording him much more value due to his ability to play that position in a pinch at the next level.



NFL Comp

NFL.com: Will Hernandez

Walter Football: Kelechi Osemele