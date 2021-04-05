Jets trade Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold tight shot vs. Pats white uniform

In an offseason filled with questions about the future of the Jets’ quarterback position, Joe Douglas and the front office have come to the decision to move on from Sam Darnold.

The Jets are trading Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Monday. The compensation, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, is a 2021 sixth-round pick and 2022 second- and fourth-round picks.

In trading the 23-year-old signal-caller, the Jets are moving on from the player they selected third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, hoping he would become the new face of the franchise.



The USC product’s time with the Jets was very up and down. While there were flashes of greatness with Darnold showing off his arm strength and athleticism, his overall numbers paint a very uneven picture.

In three seasons with the Jets, Darnold went 13-25 as a starter, finishing with a record above .500 as a starter just once in 2019 (7-6). Darnold completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 8,097 yards with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions, averaging just 213.1 yards per game with a 78.6 passer rating.

Darnold played in two different offensive systems during his three-year tenure with Gang Green, but he never seemed to look entirely comfortable playing in the ones from Jeremy Bates or Adam Gase.

Throughout the offseason, Douglas didn't hide that he was open to trading his quarterback. When asked in March about potentially moving on from Darnold, the Jets GM said, "Sam is a -- we think -- dynamic player in this league, with unbelievable talent who has a chance to really hit his outstanding potential moving forward. But... if calls are made I will answer them."

