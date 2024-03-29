Jets trade for All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick

The Jets’ defense just got a whole lot better.

Gang Green is acquiring All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick in a trade with the Eagles, according to multiple reports. The Jets are reportedly sending a conditional 2026 third-round pick to Philadelphia.

The 29-year-old joins the Jets on the final year of his contract, which is worth $15.5 million, and is expected to receive a new contract with the Jets, although nothing is yet finalized.

The Jets are expected to take on $14.5 million of that deal, while the Eagles will pay a $1 million roster bonus due earlier this month.

Reddick fills a void in the defense left by Bryce Huff, who coincidentally signed with the Eagles in free agency.

The Jets' new pass rusher finished with double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons, including 11 last year, while also recording 13 tackles for a loss and 23 QB hits.