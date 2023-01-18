Jets trade up for OL help in latest mock from The 33rd Team

The offensive line will undoubtedly be a position the Jets will be looking hard at during this offseason and very possibly in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That point really gets hammered home in a recent mock draft from The 33rd Team.

The Jets actually trade up a few spots in this mock to grab one of the top offensive line prospects in this class, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr.

In this mock, the Jets move up three spots, making a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to go from No. 13 to No. 10, jumping ahead of the Tennessee Titans to secure protection up front for whoever the starting quarterback will be.

The Jets move up ahead of Tennessee to ensure that they get the best pass-protecting left tackle in this draft.

There will be some debate over the next few months regarding the top offensive lineman, be it Johnson or Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski or perhaps even Broderick Jones of Georgia. Regardless, all three should be high on New York’s board come April 27.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire