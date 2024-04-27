Jets trade John Franklin-Myers to Broncos for 2026 sixth-round draft pick

Veteran defensive end John Franklin-Myers is on the move.

Franklin-Myers was traded from the Jets to the Broncos today, with the Jets getting a 2026 sixth-round draft pick in the trade.

The 27-year-old Franklin-Myers has a $13.3 million base salary this season, which is a hefty price for the Broncos to pay. There's been no word on whether any agreement has been made either to reduce Franklin-Myers' salary for the Broncos, or for the Jets to pay some of that salary.

It's the second recent trade of a player from the Jets to the Broncos, with Zach Wilson also getting shipped to Denver. In that deal, the Jets agreed to pay half of the remaining money on Wilson's contract.

Franklin-Myers has started all 17 games each of the last two seasons, and the Broncos hope he can add some consistency on their defensive line.