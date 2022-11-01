Jets trade Jacob Martin to Broncos

The Jets have thinned out their defensive end group a bit as they have traded DE Jacob Martin to the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Jets will receive a 4th-round pick in 2024 and are also sending a 5th in 2024 to the Broncos as part of the deal.

The #Broncos are trading for #Jets pass-rusher Jacob Martin, source said, one of several players expected to fill the void left by Bradley Chubb. Denver is giving up a 4th round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 5th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

With Jermaine Johnson returning from injury and Bryce Huff seeing more snaps and playing much better, Martin became the odd man out in the group. He goes to a Denver team that just traded edge Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins so they had a spot available in the group.

A good move by Joe Douglas to get something of value for a player in Martin that has become less of a factor on the team.

Martin signed a three-year deal with the Jets during the offseason worth $13.5 million. The trade leaves just $1.8 million on dead money for 2022 and about $2.3 million in dead money for 2023 from Martin’s signing bonus, per Spotrac.

