Jets trade down from first pick in Round 4, gain 6th-round pick from Packers

The Jets have already made a trade to start Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft and it was with an old friend.

The Jets traded pick No. 111 to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for picks 126 (4th round) and 190 (6th round). The Jets still have three picks in Round 4 as a result (Nos. 126, 129 and 134) and now have two picks in the 6th round (Nos. 185 and 190). New York also has the final pick of the draft, No. 257, a pick ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported they were adamant in keeping during the Zach Wilson trade talks with the Denver Broncos.

The Jets gain a 6th-round pick for dropping down 15 spots in Round 4.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire