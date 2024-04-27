Jets trade defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to Broncos, AP source says

FILE- New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Jets traded defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos on Saturday for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, Saturday, APril 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets traded defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos on Saturday for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Franklin-Myers, whose base salary this season was $13.3 million, was due to count about $16.4 million on the Jets' salary cap. Instead, New York cleared $7.3 million in cap space by dealing him to Denver in the middle of the final day of this year's draft.

ESPN first reported the trade of Franklin-Myers, who had 3 1/2 sacks last season and 17 1/2 in four seasons with the Jets. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't yet announced the deal.

It's the second trade between the teams this week after New York sent quarterback Zach Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week's NFL draft to Denver for a sixth-rounder on Monday.

It was also one of four deals Jets general manager Joe Douglas made Saturday when trading down three times in the fourth round before taking Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen with the 134th overall pick.

Franklin-Myers appeared to know his days with the Jets were numbered when he posted a cryptic message on the social media platform X on Friday.

“Life’s a trampoline,” he posted. “I’m gone bounce back regardless.”

Franklin-Myers became expendable on the Jets' defensive line — generally considered the team's best position group — after New York acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick from Philadelphia on April 1. The Jets also have Quinnen Williams, Javon Kinlaw, Leki Fotu, Solomon Thomas, Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald on a loaded D-line.

Franklin-Myers was likely going to see reduced playing time and was due to make about $29 million over the final two years of the four-year, $55 million extension he signed in 2021. ESPN reported the defensive lineman agreed to a new two-year, $15 million deal with the Broncos.

He was a fourth-round pick of the Rams out of Stephen F. Austin in 2018 and had two sacks as a rookie, along with a sack and forced fumble against New England in the Super Bowl. The Jets claimed Franklin-Myers off waivers before the 2019 season and he developed into a productive pass rusher for New York.

