Injuries hit the Vikings’ tight ends hard this preseason, and they’ve made a trade to address the situation.

The Vikings have traded draft picks to the Jets for Chris Herndon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Vikings starting tight end Irv Smith is expected to miss the start of the season with a knee injury, and backup Tyler Conklin is injured as well. Herndon is likely to play a lot right away.

The 25-year-old Herndon is heading into the final season of his rookie contract. He started 13 games for the Jets last season and had 31 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Jets trade Chris Herndon to Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk