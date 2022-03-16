Jets trade LB Blake Cashman to Texans

Blake Cashman green jersey tight shot

The Jets have traded linebacker Blake Cashman to the Houston Texans, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Gang Green received a 2023 sixth-rounder in the deal.

Cashman was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and has had trouble staying on the field. He has played in just 14 games, with seven being his career-high from his rookie season.



Cashman was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1, 2019, and missed the rest of that season. He then suffered a groin injury in Week 1 of 2020, returned for three games, and then suffered a hamstring injury in December. Last year, he was placed on IR after Week 1, returned in Week 5, and went back on injured reserve after Week 7 with a groin injury, totaling just three games.

The Jets now have nine picks in the 2023 draft - they also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' seventh rounder.