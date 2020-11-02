Avery Williamson believes in miracles.

The Jets linebacker has been traded from the league’s last team without a win to its last team without a loss.

Per multiple reports, Williamson has been traded to the 7-0 Steelers.

A fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2014, Williamson spent four seasons in Tennessee and the last two with the Jets. He started the last six games for the Jets.

Pittsburgh reportedly is shipping a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Jets for Williamson and a seventh-rounder in 2022.

Williamson has a base salary of $2.75 million with up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses, per a source with knowledge of the deal. The current terms result from a renegotiation that wiped out the last year of his contract; he’ll be a free agent in 2021.

Jets trade Avery Williamson to the Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk