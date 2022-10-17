Jets top (and bottom) PFF grades for Week 6

On the heels of New York’s win in Green Bay over the Packers to move to 4-2, the grades from Pro Football Focus are in, so let’s find out who was the cream of the crop for the Jets in getting the win over Aaron Rodgers and company.

Top 5 Offensive Grades

Laken Tomlinson – 73.7

Breece Hall – 72.9

Corey Davis – 71.9

C.J. Uzomah – 69.8

Tyler Conklin – 69.0

It was finally the day for the tight ends, one of the positions the Jets had been hyping up this offseason. Neither tight end made much of an impact in the passing game — three catches, 33 yards total — but then again, no one really did.

The key for these two was being the two of the best players in terms of passing-game grade. Uzomah scored a 67.2 pass-game grade while Conklin scored a 66.1. Only Davis was higher with a 73.3.

Tomlinson seems to have turned the corner. After scoring less than 60 overall each of the first four games, Tomlinson’s grade has improved to 65 against the Dolphins and 73.7 against the Packers. Tomlinson was the highest-graded pass-blocker for the Jets in Green Bay, with a 75.5. The only other lineman with at least a 60 grade in pass-block was Connor McGovern (63.3).

Bottom 5 Offensive Grades

Zach Wilson – 35.5

Alijah Vera-Tucker – 47.7

Nate Herbig – 52.6

Elijah Moore – 53.9

Jeff Smith – 58.9

This also shows how impressive the win was for the Jets. They won despite their quarterback and their best offensive lineman posting the two-lowest offensive grades overall.

Wilson was given just a 38.0 pass-game grade while PFF was not impressed by AVT’s pass-blocking, giving him a grade of 31.2 in that category. Herbig wasn’t much better at 38.4.

Vera-Tucker and Herbig were both charged with two of the Jets’ six total pressures allowed.

Moore expressed frustration with his lack of usage Sunday and his grade from PFF isn’t doing him any favors. 53.9 overall with a 53.3 pass-game grade. Moore has just two games with an overall grade above 60 this season (62.0 vs. Cleveland, 61.3 vs. Pittsburgh).

Top 5 Defensive Grades

Sauce Gardner – 80.0

C.J. Mosley – 76.0

Michael Carter II – 74.7

Bryce Huff – 71.9

Lamarcus Joyner – 71.9

Gardner paraded around in a cheesehead after the game and, based on his PFF grade, he had every right to do so. Check out these numbers against the Packers: six targets, one catch, eight yards, two yards after catch, three pass-breakups, 39.6 rating against. Gardner is a stud and is only going to get better.

Mosley has also been incredible in the middle of the defense. Mosley earned the highest tackling grade (84.1) and was also one of the best players in coverage (74.7). In terms of grades, this was Mosley’s best game of the season at a time the Jets absolutely needed it.

Great to see Huff get more work with Jermaine Johnson out. Even when Johnson returns, Huff has shown he should be a good part of the pass-rush rotation. Two more pressures in 21 pass-rush snaps for Huff and a 68.8 pass-rush grade, second to only Nathan Shepherd (86.6 in 12 pass-rush snaps).

Bottom 5 Defensive Grades

Carl Lawson – 40.7

Kwon Alexander – 44.6

Vinny Curry – 47.7

Nathan Shepherd – 48.4

Quincy Williams – 49.1

Despite that high pass-rush grade we just talked about, a 40.6 run-defense grade plummeted Shepherd’s grade. Shepherd played just 19 total snaps, seven in run defense.

In fact, run defense was the biggest culprit for most of these five, especially Lawson (37.4) and Alexander (30.8). And somehow, Quincy Williams finished with a low grade despite leading the Jets Sunday with 14 tackles.

By the way, if you’re wondering where Quinnen Williams is, his grade was 64.5, good for 10th among defensive players. That feels extremely low, especially considering he had a team-high six pressures and two sacks of Rodgers to go with three quarterback hits, two TFLs and one forced fumble. His pass-rush grade? 59.3. Take that how you will.

