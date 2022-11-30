Jets up to top 12 in latest USA Today power rankings

With a change in quarterback and a spark on offense, the New York Jets cruised to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 12 to move to 7-4 on the year and remain in the playoff hunt, sitting as the No. 7 seed with six weeks left.

They also moved up in the latest power rankings from Nate Davis of USA Today. The Jets climbed two spots, going from No. 14 to No. 12 this week.

12. Jets (14): Among the reasons benched QB Zach Wilson is now riding the pine? He hasn’t developed a connection with first-round rookie WR Garrett Wilson, whose four TD grabs have been supplied by backups Joe Flacco and Mike White. In fact, while Wilson-to-Wilson languished, White-to-Wilson provided the NYJ their first opening-drive TD of the season in Sunday’s win.

It may only be one game and it was against the Chicago Bears, but the Jets have seemingly found a spark again on offense that could help bring everything together on their roster. A win over the No. 8-ranked Vikings would be a huge boost for the Jets.

Here is where Davis has the AFC East teams ranked:

No. 4 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Miami Dolphins

No. 10 New England Patriots

No. 12 New York Jets

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire