Jets’ all-time record against each 2022 opponent
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York JetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The New York Jets will face 14 opponents during their 2022 regular season over the course of their 17-game season.
Each and every one of these foes have faced them in the past,
Let’s jump right to it: Here’s the Jets’ head-to-head record against each of their 2022 opponent:
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
All-time record: 55-66
Last meeting: 27-10 Bills win
New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) tries to break free from New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) . (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
All-time record: 53-69-1
Last meeting: 54-13 Patriots win
Miami Dolphins
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
All-time record: 55-56-1
Last meeting: 31-24 Dolphins win
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: 2-9
Last meeting: 42-21 Ravens win (2019)
Cleveland Browns
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: 13-14
Last meeting: 23-16 Jets win (2020)
Cincinnati Bengals
(Noah K. Murray-AP)
All-time record: 16-10
Last meeting: 34-31 Jets win (2021)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: 6-18
Last meeting: 16-10 Jets win (2019)
Green Bay Packers
Jets wide receiver Keelan Cole (88) rushes with the fooball as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kabion Ento (48) Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: 8-5
Last meeting: 44-38 Packers win (2018)
Denver Broncos
(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
All-time record: 16-21-1
Last meeting: 26-0 (2021)
Chicago Bears
Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
All-time record: 3-9
Last meeting: 24-10 Bears win (2018)
Minnesota Vikings
New York Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell (72) . (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)
All-time record: 8-3
Last meeting: 37-17 Vikings win (2018)
Detroit Lions
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24). (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
All-time record: 7-7
Last meeting: 48-17 Jets win (2018)
Jacksonville Jaguars
(Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
All-time record: 7-8
Last meeting: 26-21 Jets win (2021)
Seattle Seahawks
David Moore #83 of the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
All-time record: 8-12
Last meeting: 40-3 Seahawks win (2020)
[pickup_prop id=”22905″>
1
1