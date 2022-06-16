Jets’ all-time record against each 2022 opponent

In this article:

The New York Jets will face 14 opponents during their 2022 regular season over the course of their 17-game season.

Each and every one of these foes have faced them in the past,

Let’s jump right to it: Here’s the Jets’ head-to-head record against each of their 2022 opponent:

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

All-time record: 55-66

Last meeting: 27-10 Bills win

New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) tries to break free from New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) . (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

All-time record: 53-69-1

Last meeting: 54-13 Patriots win

Miami Dolphins

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

All-time record: 55-56-1

Last meeting: 31-24 Dolphins win

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 2-9

Last meeting: 42-21 Ravens win (2019)

Cleveland Browns

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 13-14

Last meeting: 23-16 Jets win (2020)

Cincinnati Bengals

(Noah K. Murray-AP)

All-time record: 16-10

Last meeting: 34-31 Jets win (2021)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 6-18

Last meeting: 16-10 Jets win (2019)

Green Bay Packers

Jets wide receiver Keelan Cole (88) rushes with the fooball as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kabion Ento (48) Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 8-5

Last meeting: 44-38 Packers win (2018)

Denver Broncos

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

All-time record: 16-21-1

Last meeting: 26-0 (2021)

Chicago Bears

Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 3-9

Last meeting: 24-10 Bears win (2018)

Minnesota Vikings

New York Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell (72) . (AP Photo/Howard Simmons)

All-time record: 8-3

Last meeting: 37-17 Vikings win (2018)

Detroit Lions

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24). (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

All-time record: 7-7

Last meeting: 48-17 Jets win (2018)

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

All-time record: 7-8

Last meeting: 26-21 Jets win (2021)

Seattle Seahawks

David Moore #83 of the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

All-time record: 8-12

Last meeting: 40-3 Seahawks win (2020)

