The Jets offense didn’t find the end zone until last Sunday’s game was already decided, but the first half has gone a lot better in Cleveland this Sunday.

Joe Flacco has thrown a pair of touchdown passes, including one in the final seconds of the second quarter that sent the game to halftime with a 14-14 score.

The Jets failed to move the ball on their first possession, but they had moved the ball better on their next two drives. Flacco hit Garrett Wilson for a touchdown to cap a 75-yard drive with the first-round pick’s first NFL touchdown and another drive inside the red zone ended with Jadeveon Clowney recovering a fumble after he stripped Flacco on a sack.

Their final possession came just before halftime and it started near midfield after a good Braxton Berrios punt return. Flacco hit Elijah Moore for 18 yards to move the team into field goal range and then found Wilson for 18 more to give them a few shots at the end zone. Flacco fired incomplete twice, but then hit rookie running back Breece Hall for a 10-yard score.

Flacco is 10-of-16 for 99 yards and the Jets also got a big play from punter Braden Mann when he hit Jeff Smith for a 17-yard gain on a fake punt. Hall has picked up 36 yards on five carries to go with his touchdown catch.

The Browns moved the ball easily for touchdowns on their first two possessions, but a holding penalty wiped out a big Nick Chubb run on their final drive of the half. Jacoby Brissett is 12-of-13 for 101 yards and a score and Chubb has eight carries for 30 yards and another score.

Jets tie Browns just before halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk