Jets tie Bills 13-13 on spectacular Garrett Wilson TD catch

The Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers, but they do have Garrett Wilson and the second-year wideout has helped the Jets draw even with the Bills in the fourth quarter.

Wilson fought off tight coverage from Bills safety Micah Hyde to get his right hand on a pass from quarterback Zach Wilson. He was able to keep his hand on the ball while going to the ground in the end zone and held on for a three-yard touchdown catch,

Greg Zuerlein's extra point made the score 13-13 with just under five minutes left to play.

The touchdown was the first of the night for the Jets and it was set up by safety Jordan Whitehead's third interception of Josh Allen. That's been part of a defensive performance that kept the Jets in striking range and the unit will now try to give the offense another chance.