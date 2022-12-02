Jets Thursday Week 14 report: Sheldon Rankins practices in full, Michael Carter still out

The good news for the New York Jets coming out of practice Thursday is defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins practiced in full, meaning he is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. He was limited on Wednesday. D.J. Reed also returned after taking a personal day on Wednesday.

The bad news is Michael Carter missed a second day of practice this week, meaning he is trending toward not playing against the Vikings. That could mean James Robinson gets back into the rotation this week, after expressing frustration with his role since coming over from the Jaguars.

Safety Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (groin/illness) were also out of practice Thursday.

Duane Brown (shoulder) has had his usual week of being limited early and then practicing in full on Friday and tight end Kenny Yeboah (calf) was also upgraded to a full participant.

For the Vikings, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) remains out and could miss his second straight game Sunday, which would help move the needle toward the Jets.

Also missing Thursday was tight end Ben Ellefson, who also missed Wednesday but was omitted from the report. He is dealing with a groin injury.

Safety Harrison Smith (ankle) was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to full on Thursday and cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) were full participants again Thursday.

Jets injury report: DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) practiced fully, which bodes well for him returning Sunday after missing the last two games. RB Michael Carter (ankle) misses his second straight practice. CB D.J. Reed returns after missing Wednesday for personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/2dOFLtELFL — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire